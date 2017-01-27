Blues Matters Magazine: Issue #94 Feb / Mar 2017

Contents Include –

Interviews – Thorbjorn Risager (DEN) Lisa Lystam (SWE), Shakin’ Stevens (UK), Chuck Leavell (USA), Xander & The Peace Pirates (UK), Aaron Keylock (UK), Kat & Co. (UK) Gonzalo Bergara (ARG), Billy Gibbons (USA), Spencer Mackenzie (USA).

Regulars – Newshound, Blue Blood, Red Lick Top 20, RMR Blues Top 50, IBBA Blues Top 50

Album Reviews – More than 80 Blues reviews in this issue!

Showtime – Festivals & Gigs

Features – Awash With The Blues (pt 2), Radiating 88’s (pt 5), Chicago Blues (pt 3), Blues Harmonica (pt 9), Guitar Tech (pt 7) & Troy Redfern.