Blues Matters Magazine: Issue #93 Dec / Jan 2017

Blues Matters Issue 93 is available NOW from all good newsagents including WHSmiths and of course direct from us at Blues Matters.



£5.00 inc postage UK (£8.00 inc postage outside UK)

Shipping : UK – free Rest of World +3.00



Contents Include –

Interviews – Taj Mahal (USA), Lisa Mann (USA), Madeleine Peyroux (FRA-USA), Aynesly Lister (UK), Dino McGartland (N.IRE), Cadillac Kings (UK), Guy Belanger (CAN), Kaz Hawkins (N.IRE), Kent Duchaine (USA).

Regulars – Newshound, Blue Blood, Red Lick Top 20, RMR Blues Top 50, IBBA Blues Top50

Album Reviews – More than 80 Blues reviews in this issue!

Showtime – Festivals & Gigs

Features – Australian Blues (pt 10), Awash With The Blues (pt 1), Radiating 88’s (pt 4), Chicago Blues (pt 2), Giles Robson, Guitar Tech (pt 6).