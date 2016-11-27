Beth Hart announces gig at the Royal Albert Hall, London

GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATED AMERICAN SINGER SONGWRITER ANNOUNCES HER BIGGEST UK CONCERT FOLLOWING HER

NOVEMBER 2016 SOLD OUT UK TOUR!

“Beth Hart has a blues-rock voice so ballsy, it could pin you to the wall.”

– ««««« / The Times

“Beth Hart has the vulnerability of Piaf and the power of Aretha, she can shatter windows… and she can touch hearts.”

– «««« / Birmingham Mail

Following her SOLD-OUT and critically acclaimed November 2016 UK tour, and the overwhelming response to her latest studio album, Fire On The Floor , Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Beth Hart and her band will embark on what is going to be her biggest UK concert of her career – London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Friday 4th May 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday 26 th November at 10am from the 24-hour box office: 0844 871 8819 and www.alttickets.com . Alternatively, tickets can be booked directly from the Royal Albert Hall box office – 020 7589 8212 or from www.royalalberthall.com/tickets .

‘ Fire on the Floor’ album quotes

“Glorious” The Independent

“Joyous” Mojo 4/5

“Breath-taking” Maverick 5/5

“Dreamy” Classic Rock

“Oozes emotion, soul and feeling from every pore” Fireworks

“It doesn’t get any better than this” Blues Matters

“ On Fire On The Floor , with its jazz-infused rhythms and blues-heavy riffs, Hart’s soulful voice is stronger than ever .” London in Stereo