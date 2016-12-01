Aynsley Lister UK Tour Dates for December 2016

FIRST UK TOUR DATE AFTER THE EUROPEAN TOUR –

THE PUTNEY HALF MOON ON THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER

Award-winning blues-rock guitarist Aynsley Lister is back on tour in the UK again after playing 20 shows in Europe. Aynsley kicks off the second part of his UK Tour on Thursday 1st December 2016 at the Putney Half Moon.

Aynsley Lister’s 41-date UK and European tour dovetails the release of his eighth studio album ‘Eyes Wide Open’.

When Joe Bonamassa was interviewed by the Nottingham Post whilst on tour in the UK in October 2015, the newspaper asked the blues guitarist who his favourite British blues guitarists were. “There is a great little crop of blues musicians out there over in the UK right now,” answered Bonamassa. “There is an Irish kid called Simon McBride who is very good, Joanne Shaw Taylor is a superstar in waiting, and I think and Aynsley Lister is also very good.”

AYNSLEY LISTER – UK TOUR DATES

Putney, Half Moon Thursday 1 December 2016

St. Helens, Citadel Friday 2 December 2016

Derby, The Flowerpot Saturday 3 December 2016

Newcastle, The Cluny Sunday 4 December 2016

Kendal, Bootleggers Thursday 8 December 2016

Darlington, Rhythm ‘n’ Blues Club Friday 9 December 2016

Norwich, The Waterfront Saturday 10 December 2016

Leicester, The Musician Sunday 11 December 2016

Farnham, Maltings Monday 12 December 2016

Southampton, The Brook Thursday 15 December 2016

Sheffield, The Greystones Friday 16 December 2016

Manchester, Academy 3 Saturday 13 December 2016

Edinburgh, The Caves Sunday 18 December 2016

Cheltenham, Vonnies Wednesday 18 January 2017

Wolverhamtpon, Robin 2 Thursday 19 January 2017

London, 100 Club Tuesday 31 January 2017

