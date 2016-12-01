Aynsley Lister UK Tour Dates for December 2016
FIRST UK TOUR DATE AFTER THE EUROPEAN TOUR –
THE PUTNEY HALF MOON ON THURSDAY 1DECEMBER
photo by Andy Hibbs
.
Award-winning blues-rock guitarist Aynsley Lister is back on tour in the UK again after playing 20 shows in Europe. Aynsley kicks off the second part of his UK Tour on Thursday 1st December 2016 at the Putney Half Moon.
Aynsley Lister’s 41-date UK and European tour dovetails the release of his eighth studio album ‘Eyes Wide Open’.
When Joe Bonamassa was interviewed by the Nottingham Post whilst on tour in the UK in October 2015, the newspaper asked the blues guitarist who his favourite British blues guitarists were. “There is a great little crop of blues musicians out there over in the UK right now,” answered Bonamassa. “There is an Irish kid called Simon McBride who is very good, Joanne Shaw Taylor is a superstar in waiting, and I think and Aynsley Lister is also very good.”
AYNSLEY LISTER – UK TOUR DATES
BOOK TICKETS FROM BANDS IN TOWN: http://bit.ly/2gO1VIN
Putney, Half Moon Thursday 1 December 2016
St. Helens, Citadel Friday 2 December 2016
Derby, The Flowerpot Saturday 3 December 2016
Newcastle, The Cluny Sunday 4 December 2016
Kendal, Bootleggers Thursday 8 December 2016
Darlington, Rhythm ‘n’ Blues Club Friday 9 December 2016
Norwich, The Waterfront Saturday 10 December 2016
Leicester, The Musician Sunday 11 December 2016
Farnham, Maltings Monday 12 December 2016
Southampton, The Brook Thursday 15 December 2016
Sheffield, The Greystones Friday 16 December 2016
Manchester, Academy 3 Saturday 13 December 2016
Edinburgh, The Caves Sunday 18 December 2016
Cheltenham, Vonnies Wednesday 18 January 2017
Wolverhamtpon, Robin 2 Thursday 19 January 2017
London, 100 Club Tuesday 31 January 2017
For more information visit – http://bit.ly/2fHLqsZ
.
Photo by Andy Hibbs
.