Ash Wilson – Broken Machine – Out Friday 21st April 2017

Featuring:

Phil Wilson (Laurence Jones), Roger Inniss (ex-Laurence Jones), Bob Fridzema (King King), with special guest guitarist Jesse Davey (The Hoax)

Photo Credit: Phil Wilson

Wilson Brothers Music in association with Cadiz Music Distribution are pleased to announce the release of singer-songwriter and guitarist Ash Wilson’s debut album ‘Broken Machine’ on Friday 21st April 2017. The album can be pre-ordered form Amazon and iTunes.

Lincolnshire’s Ash Wilson is one of England’s most distinctive vocalists, guitarists and songwriters in blues music today . The debut album is a watershed achievement for Wilson, both in terms of the many musical styles in the tracks, which begin and end with the blues at its core.

The album is maybe best described by multi award-winning UK Blues Hall Of Fame inductee Wayne Proc tor , (King King, Ben Poole, Stevie Nimmo), as “A fine record that grooves, rocks, twists and turns. You’re all gonna love it! Now grab a cuppa, press play and turn it up! LOUD!!”